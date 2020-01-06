21-year-old arrested in 2nd Indianapolis homicide of 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in the city’s second homicide of 2020.

Indianapolis police say Lyman Spurlock was arrested for his role in the Sunday night fatal shooting of Leeshawn Parker, whose age was not provided. Spurlock faces preliminary charges of murder and driving while suspended, online jail records show.

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 9000 block of Mount Shasta North Drive, in the West Glen Village mobile home court, near 10th Street and Raceway Road.

Officer Genae Cook at the scene said multiple shots were fired inside the residence during a conversation, and police found a man, later identified as Parker, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Several people were inside when the shooting occurred, and multiple children were believed to live at the residence, though it was unclear whether they were inside when the shots were fired, Cook said at the scene.

Formal charges against Spurlock were not listed in online court records on Monday night. Jail records show his next court appearance set for March 11.