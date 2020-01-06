Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/21-year-old arrested in 2nd Indianapolis homicide of 2020

News

21-year-old arrested in 2nd Indianapolis homicide of 2020

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in the city’s second homicide of 2020.

Indianapolis police say Lyman Spurlock was arrested for his role in the Sunday night fatal shooting of Leeshawn Parker, whose age was not provided. Spurlock faces preliminary charges of murder and driving while suspended, online jail records show.

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 9000 block of Mount Shasta North Drive, in the West Glen Village mobile home court, near 10th Street and Raceway Road.

Officer Genae Cook at the scene said multiple shots were fired inside the residence during a conversation, and police found a man, later identified as Parker, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Several people were inside when the shooting occurred, and multiple children were believed to live at the residence, though it was unclear whether they were inside when the shots were fired, Cook said at the scene.

Formal charges against Spurlock were not listed in online court records on Monday night. Jail records show his next court appearance set for March 11.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Columbia-City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. and commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield are partnering to auction off 1,172 acres of land in Hancock County. The property will be auctioned in 24 tracts and includes more than 800 acres of cropland, as well as several industrial and commercial buildings.
Read the Full Article

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

by: Amber HankinsAmber Hankins /

I

This winter weather just begs for a comforting, hot, brothy […]
Read the Full Article

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

by: The Associated PressThe Associated Press /

I

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

News /

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

Indy Style Recipes /

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

News /

State returns control of 3 poor performing schools to IPS

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.