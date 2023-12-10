23rd annual Santa Comes to Town aims to help families in need

This photo shows Charles Graves dressed as Santa Claus in Austin, Texas on on Sept. 3, 2022. Graves is a rare Deaf Santa in his first year donning the red suit as a professional. (Michael J. Samaripa via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An area nonprofit looks to help out hundreds of families during an annual holiday charity event on the city’s northwest side.

The Latino Community Development Corporation is hosting its 23rd annual Santa Comes to Town event on Sunday at La Cascada Salon de Eventos, 2802 Lafayette Road.

During the event, selected families will receive food donations and toys for the holiday season. The event features live music, photos with Santa, and a magic show.

The items given away will range from food and cooking supplies to personal care items and cleaning products.

Last year, about 300 families, including 550 children, participated in the event.

Santa Comes to Town starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

For more information about the organization visit its website.