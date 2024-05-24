6 Indy Parks pools to open for Memorial Day weekend

An Indy Parks pool in Indianapolis in summer 2023. (Provided Photo/Indy Parks via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six Indy Parks pools will open for the season Saturday, while 13 others won’t open until later.

Here’s the list: Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Drive; Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St.; Frederick Douglass Park: 1425 E. 25th St.; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park: 1702 N. Broadway St.; Sahm Park: 6801 E. 91st St.; and Krannert Park’s indoor pool: 605 S. High School Road. Weekend hours will be 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m.-6p.m. Monday.

Thirteen additional pools will open June 1, Indy Parks announced Friday.