A rare disease with no cure gets attention with fundraising event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Organizers with the Indiana Chapter for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host a bowling event Saturday to raise money for Hoosiers with the rare disease.

“It’s like Parkinson’s, dementia, and Alzheimer’s all in one,” Jessie Ondell, the president of the Indiana Chapter, said. “It’s a brain disease.”

There’s no cure for the disease and it’s hereditary.

“If you have the disease, you have a 50% chance of passing it on to each of your children,” Ondell said.

It’s a disease Ondell says has been in her family for generations.

“My mom passed away from Huntington’s in 2002 and my sister is currently symptomatic,” Ondell said.

According to Ondell, there are about 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 people at risk.

The Indiana Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America holds three different events each year to raise money.

Today is the Strike Out HD bowling event at 4:00 p.m. at the Woodland Bowl (Royal Pin Woodland) on East 96th Street. This the first time the event will be held since 2019. It had not been held in previous years due to coronavirus.

Ondell says 120 people are expected today for the event.

“To have so many people that want to come to the event and donate to the event is important,” Ondell said. “We’re just thankful for everyone that’s already contributed to this event.”

The goal was to raise $5,500 at today’s event. Ondell says they’ve surpassed that goal and have raised $7,500, so far.

For more information, contact Ondell at indiana@hdsavolunteer.org or click here to visit the Indiana HDSA website.