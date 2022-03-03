News

Actress Brooke Butler talks new movie ‘A Day to Die’

The new film “Away to Die” starring Brooke Butler, Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo and Kevin Dillon is coming to theaters on Friday, March 4.

Actress Brooke Butler joined us today on “All Indiana’ to discuss the film ahead of its release.

After killing a drug syndicate member while protecting a parolee, Connor Connolly (Kevin Dillion) has one day to pay two million dollars in reparations he doesn’t have to Tyrone Pettis. He is forced to ask his old military ops crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillio), to come together and somehow get two million dollars before Connor loses everyone he loves. Brooke portrays ‘Candace,” Connor’s wife, a tough, independent woman who is kidnapped and held for ransom with her life on the line.

Watch the film’s trailer here.