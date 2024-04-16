AEW Dynamite returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AEW Dynamite will return to Indianapolis on Wednesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

One of the rising stars at AEW, Willow Nightingale, stopped by WISH-TV Tuesday morning to talk with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the event.

Nightingale calls Wednesday’s event a dream come true for her.

“I’m going to be teaming up with one of my childhood heroes, Adam Copeland and we’ll be taking on Brodie King and Julie Hart of the House of Black,” Nightingale said.

Nightingale grew up watching Copeland. She recalls being around eight years old seeing him wrestle and being inspired to be part of the sport.

“Here I am now. So many years later I am a professional wrestler. To be able to work with somebody who inspired me and now works kind of as a mentor for myself and so many others in our locker room,” she said.

Nightingale says there’s a lot of dynamic energy behind the scenes, which results in an exciting show. Fans who are familiar with AEW Dynamite know Nightingale is a popular hero. As seen in many wrestling events, it’s not uncommon for characters to turn “dark.”

Jenkins asked Nightingale about the potential of a dark side emerging in her wrestling persona.

“Do I look like I would?” Nightingale asked.

The rising star cited the foundation of her character as the main reason she will stay on the good side.

“I found a lot of strength in being able to look at the positives and that’s kind of what I hope my fans see and the viewers get out of wrestling,” Nightingale said.

Nightingale, born Danielle Paultre, grew up in Long Island, New York. She credits her rising success to hard work and good coaches in addition to her good attitude.

As for the next female star of wrestling, she says “Let passion guide you. I think that really goes for everything as much as professional wrestling, but especially, especially in this industry, passion will take you further than anything else.”

Nightingale will perform at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.