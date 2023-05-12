All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: The Canine Lowe-Down

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring The Canine Lowe-Down. Petting a dog. It’s what we do when it comes to canines, and is an ideal way to interact with a dog…right? Would it surprise you to learn that there are some instances in which you should NOT pet a dog—even your own?! It’s understandable if you’re skeptical about that. Nathan Lowe explains everything on this week’s episode of The Canine Lowe-Down.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.