All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Women Take the Wheel

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Nikki Clark talks about her podcast Women Take the Wheel.

Nikki talked about her interview with NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Angie Smith.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.