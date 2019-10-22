IMPD begins Fall Fundraising Campaign

All IN
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s annual Fall Fundraising Campaign is underway.

The 2018 fundraiser raised more than $32,000 for several different community organizations. The department hopes to raise much more than that this year.

Dane Nutty with the Indy Public Safety Foundation talked with News 8’s Brooke Martin on Tuesday on “All IN” about the fundraising plans. (Watch the video with this story to learn more.)

The foundation has a webpage with more information about its fall fundraising efforts.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: