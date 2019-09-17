Indianapolis Colts help build playground at elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 200 volunteers joined the Indianapolis Colts to build a playground as part of “Colts Community Monday.”

The group built a playground from start to finish in under eight hours.

Kids who attend Francis W. Parker Montessori School 56 on the near north side will have a chance to enjoy a new place to play. It’s the first upgrade the school’s play area has seen in 30 years.

“We’ve never had swings, so the kids are excited about that,” Principal Christine Rembert said.

It’s a part of the “Colts Huddle for 100” campaign. The NFL is celebrating its 100-year anniversary by asking teams and their communities to do something for someone else.

Learn more about the project in Randall Newsome’s Facebook Live interview here, or follow the #ColtsHuddlefor100 hashtag on social media.