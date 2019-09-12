Urban Air Adventure Park set to open in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Urban Air Adventure Park has been creating buzz around the country.

The growing indoor family entertainment attraction has 101 locations around the nation. The newest is in a former Marsh grocery at 14450 Mundy Drive in Noblesville. That’s just southeast of the intersection of State Road 37 and 146th Street.

The park features bumper cars, virtual reality games, trampolines and a lot more activities for people of all ages.

“We are the most stress-free party,” co-owner Traci Sigmon said. “You bring the cake and the people, and we’ll do the rest.”

Traci and her husband and business partner, Bryan Sigmon, decided to bring Urban Air to Noblesville after doing their homework and discovering the need for this kind of place in Hamilton County.

The Sigmons, who are originally from Texas where Urban Air started, said after watching the effect the place had on their kids, they couldn’t wait to bring the fun to Noblesville.

“The look on every kids’ face the moment they walk in the door,” Traci said. “That’s why we do this.”

They are planning for big numbers at the grand opening Saturday, but first they’re having a special soft opening on Friday. Local first responders and military families will get to enjoy the park free of charge.

“We owe a lot to our veterans, our first responders, and we couldn’t be happier to support them for a night of fun,” Bryan said.