2023 Broad Ripple Art Fair coming soon

Great news is brewing in Indianapolis as Mark Williams, the esteemed President and Executive Director of the Indianapolis Arts Center, paid a visit to share the incredible highlights of the highly anticipated 2023 OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair.

Art enthusiasts are in for a treat, as this event promises a stunning array of juried, high-quality artwork that will captivate the senses, but the excitement doesn’t stop there!

This year, the art fair will also feature a vibrant music festival atmosphere, carefully curated by the talented team behind Indy Jazz Fest.

The festivities kick off with the exclusive Friday night Preview Party, setting the stage for a weekend filled with creativity, inspiration, and an unforgettable celebration of the arts.

Mark your calendars, because this is an event you won’t want to miss! The event is taking place on Saturday, May 20. and Sunday, May 21. You can support the arts and shop from 150 artists by purchasing tickets at Indyartcenter.org.