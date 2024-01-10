A journey back to health: Rehabilitating wildlife

The CEO of Humane Indiana Wildlife recently joined a discussion to share the heartwarming story of Sandy, the Sandhill Crane.

Sandy underwent a remarkable rehabilitation at Humane Indiana after being rescued from captivity.

The dedicated team at Humane Indiana has been instrumental in providing the care and support needed for Sandy’s recovery.

Now, after an inspiring journey, Sandy is scheduled to depart this weekend for the National Zoo, where she will find a permanent home in the Sandhill Crane Sanctuary.

This relocation marks a significant milestone in Sandy’s life, showcasing the dedication of Humane Indiana Wildlife to the welfare and conservation of wildlife.

The story of Sandy serves as a testament to the positive impact that wildlife rehabilitation efforts can have on the lives of individual animals and contributes to broader conservation initiatives.