All Indiana

Actress Elena Goode talks starring role in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

It’s a brand new town with a new generation of little liars, and Wilhelmina model and actress Elena Goode plays a mother who is part of a deep secret.

You may know here from the soap opera, “As The World Turns” and the film, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Goode joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss her new series, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” which is streaming now on HBO Max.