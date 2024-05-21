Addressing the challenges working moms face feat. Katie Notopoulos

In a new article published by Business Insider, it talks about mothers who are taking care of their children while also working.

The article explains both the good and bad news about this situation.

It says that some moms are happy because they get to spend more time with their kids.

It also mentions the challenges they face, like balancing work and childcare.

Katie Notopoulos, Senior Correspondent, Tech and Business, Business Insider, joined us Tuesday afternoon to share more information about how this affects mothers differently nationwide.

The article highlights that while some companies offer flexibility, others don’t, making it hard for moms to manage everything.

Overall, it shows that while there are positives, there are also struggles for working moms trying to juggle their responsibilities.

