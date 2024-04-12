Addressing the economic implications of Caitlin Clark

Dr. Michael Hicks, the George and Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Economics and Business Research and director of Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research, recently conducted a study shedding light on the potential economic ramifications of University of Iowa women’s basketball standout Caitlin Clark joining the Indiana Fever with the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, slated for April 15.

Dr. Hicks’ analysis suggests that Clark’s anticipated addition to the Fever roster extends beyond mere athletic prowess, carrying substantial economic implications for Central Indiana.

With projections indicating an influx of approximately 26,000 additional fans to Fever games throughout the season, of which at least 10,000 are expected to originate from outside the region, significant spending is anticipated in hotels, restaurants, and other entertainment establishments during their visit.

“This surge in attendance is forecasted to yield a net increase of more than $2.4 million to the region’s economy,” Dr. Hicks elaborated, underscoring the tangible economic benefits expected to materialize.

The heightened demand is set to generate employment opportunities, with an estimated uptick of approximately 23 workers in the local workforce.

As anticipation builds for Clark’s transition to the professional basketball realm, Dr. Hicks’ research underscores the multifaceted impact that high-profile athlete acquisitions can exert, transcending the boundaries of sports arenas to stimulate economic activity and bolster regional vitality.