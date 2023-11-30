All Indiana hosts battle Joey Chestnut in food eating challenge

Westfield, Indiana, proudly welcomes its resident and the world’s greatest eater, Joey Chestnut, for the highly anticipated 10th Annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship this Saturday, December 2nd.

In fierce competition, Joey aims to reclaim the title of Shrimp Cocktail Eating Champion of the World.

Before the big event, Joey made a pit stop at our studio for a thrilling speed-eating challenge with our hosts.

It’s a showdown that promises to be both exciting and appetizing as the world marvels at Joey Chestnut’s extraordinary eating skills!