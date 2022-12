All Indiana

All Indiana: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir performs ahead of ‘Festival of Carols’

It’s an annual fan favorite, the Festival of Carols performed by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir.

There are four performances coming up in the next two weeks, but not before we got an exclusive performance here on the “All Indiana” stage!

You can see the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir on December 14 at Clowes Memorial Hall, and the 16, 17 and 18 at the Palladium.

For more information, click here.