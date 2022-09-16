All Indiana

Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree underway at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 41st annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree is happening in Indianapolis through Sunday.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds will crawl with more than 2,000 4-wheel drive vehicles gathered from across the country for a powerhouse off-road weekend.

Visitors can witness all types of custom builds, see the off-road trends, take in the racing action, and watch the mud fly.

Hours for the O’Reilly Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.