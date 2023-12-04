Art Effect showcases fusion of art and music

Blending art and music for the Art Effect

The Stutz Building will be the host of Art Effect.

The art show, curated by DJ Mary Jane and Boxx The Artist, combines art and music.

The art installation features 14 local visual artists and curated sounds by DJ Mary Jane.

There will also be 18 entrepreneurial vendors there.

Culture of art and music will also be a big part of the show. From stunning paintings and other various art forms attendees will immerse themselves in a diverse range of artistic masterpieces.

Entry is free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied.

The event is happening at The Stutz, located at 1060 North Capitol from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.