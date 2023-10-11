Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Audrey Birnbaum’s ‘American Wolf’: A remarkable life memoir

A story of survival and coming of age

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for an engaging conversation with author Audrey Birnbaum as she delves into her memoir, “American Wolf.”

This book chronicles Birnbaum’s extraordinary life, from her daring escape from Nazi Germany in 1941 to her subsequent return to Germany as a young American intelligence officer during the height of the Cold War.

With the book’s release date set for October 2023, “American Wolf” promises to offer a gripping and insightful perspective on a life shaped by historical upheavals and personal triumphs.

For more details about Audrey Birnbaum’s compelling story, you can visit the book’s official page at amsterdampublishers.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

2 men arrested in Henryville...
Indiana News /
Fall-inspired activities at Indianapolis art...
Local News /
Judge orders new hearing in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indy’s east side to gain...
Local News /
Israeli official says government cannot...
International News /
Consumer price inflation rose more...
Business /
Thursday’s business headlines
Business /
C.A.F.E to host job fair...
Local News /