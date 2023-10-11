Audrey Birnbaum’s ‘American Wolf’: A remarkable life memoir

A story of survival and coming of age

Join us for an engaging conversation with author Audrey Birnbaum as she delves into her memoir, “American Wolf.”

This book chronicles Birnbaum’s extraordinary life, from her daring escape from Nazi Germany in 1941 to her subsequent return to Germany as a young American intelligence officer during the height of the Cold War.

With the book’s release date set for October 2023, “American Wolf” promises to offer a gripping and insightful perspective on a life shaped by historical upheavals and personal triumphs.

For more details about Audrey Birnbaum’s compelling story, you can visit the book’s official page at amsterdampublishers.com.