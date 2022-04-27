All Indiana

Author shares career, salary tips for women

We’re in a very hot job market, and employers are struggling to fill jobs as the demand for workers keeps growing.

For women, that can mean getting hired at a higher salary and for women already working, it can lead to a well-deserved raise as employers can’t afford to lose you.

For strategies to get more money, the book “Increase Your Income – 7 Rules for Women Who Want to Make More Money at Work” can help.

Wednesday on “All Indiana” one of the authors Laura Browne joined us to share a game plan for women looking to earn more.