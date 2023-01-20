All Indiana

Behavioral therapist discusses power of fame, fortune, stardom on kids

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Back in the days of William Shakespeare, stage actors were considered “vagabonds” and the lowest class of society; nobody wanted anything to do with them.

Four centuries later, TV, film and publicity campaigns have evolved them into society’s elite, the people everyone aspires to be, especially your kids.

Whether it’s the singer Beyoncé, actor George Clooney or even the Kardashians, the sheer power of stardom, the fame and fortune, can blind kids into believing that’s what’s important, that it’s what they should strive for.

Enter Betsy Holmberg. She’s earned a doctorate at Duke, taught at Harvard, and is a cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapist. She visited “All Indiana” on Thursday to talk about the phenomena.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Author and lawyer talks about gaslighting spouses

All Indiana /

Former Golf Channel voice Hammons weighs in on LIV Golf’s TV deal with CW Network

Sports /

Bloomington librarian honored with award for Ukraine inquiry space for students

Local /

The Zone Extra: January 19, 2023

High School - The Zone /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.