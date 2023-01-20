All Indiana

Behavioral therapist discusses power of fame, fortune, stardom on kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Back in the days of William Shakespeare, stage actors were considered “vagabonds” and the lowest class of society; nobody wanted anything to do with them.

Four centuries later, TV, film and publicity campaigns have evolved them into society’s elite, the people everyone aspires to be, especially your kids.

Whether it’s the singer Beyoncé, actor George Clooney or even the Kardashians, the sheer power of stardom, the fame and fortune, can blind kids into believing that’s what’s important, that it’s what they should strive for.

Enter Betsy Holmberg. She’s earned a doctorate at Duke, taught at Harvard, and is a cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapist. She visited “All Indiana” on Thursday to talk about the phenomena.