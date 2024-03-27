‘Bigger Picture Show’ returns to Indy for 14th year

Lodge Design and Indy Film Fest are proud to present the return of the Bigger Picture Show for its fourteenth year, happening on Friday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Circle City Industrial Complex.

The Bigger Picture Show is a unique event that showcases the talent of the city’s top designers, offering an unforgettable evening filled with a gallery of over 95 reimagined movie posters.

This year’s theme, “Growing Up,” celebrates the event’s transition into its teenage years, focusing on movies and stories that explore the trials and tribulations of coming of age.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on the re-conceptualized, framed posters through a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Indy Film Fest, which is now in its 21st year of fostering shared experiences around film.

Admission to the event is free, and guests can also enjoy the option to purchase beer, wine, and food onsite.

The Bigger Picture Show serves as a prelude to the 21st annual Indy Film Fest, which will take place from April 24-28 at Kan Kan Cinema and Living Room Theaters, as well as from April 24-May 5 online.

For more details about Indy Film Fest, including ticket information and schedules, visit www.indyfilmfest.org, like Indy Film Fest on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indyfilmfest, and follow @IndyFilmFest on Twitter.