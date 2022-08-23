All Indiana

Blind Microsoft software developer, author talks hiding blindness during interview, writing novel

This is the story of Sameer Doshi, a man who applied for a tech job with Microsoft.

He had two in-person interviews and one via zoom.

He got the job, but he didn’t mention one detail in his interviews, he’s blind.

He didn’t tell his boss until the first day of his orientation when he requested some accessibility software. How did his boss react?

That’s what the software developer and author discussed with us Tuesday on “All Indiana.” He also spoke about his novel, “The Work Ahead,” a Sci-Fi story about an alien invasion written under the pen name Sameer Chopra.