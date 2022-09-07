All Indiana

Book highlights non-traditional family structures

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Precious Love” is a book telling the story of a young girl who learns that love isn’t just defined by people who are “blood relatives.”

Author Khrisma Antoinette joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what inspired her to write this story, the impact she hopes the book makes, advice to children and parents who are in nontraditional family structures and more.

Book Description:

Would you have the courage to let him in?

When it comes time for the school father-daughter dance, Takara doesn’t know what to do. With her biological father gone, she has to decide if her stepfather can fill the void left by her dad.

With beautiful illustrations and a reflective story of real-life family dynamics, “Precious Love” is a heartwarming message to girls everywhere not to let a single absence keep you from moving forward.

Includes Activities and Discussion Questions to guide families, therapists and social workers on how to jumpstart conversations with children about their unique families.

For information on purchasing this book, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

Indiana News /

Dancing with Our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County

All Indiana /

Make It Make $ense boot camp to help guide entrepreneurs

All Indiana /

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.