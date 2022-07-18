All Indiana

Book shares stories of celebrities who overcame bullying, inspires kids

Sometimes the best way to reach kids is through the celebrities they admire. That’s especially true for kids who are bullied, when they hear how their favorite film star or performer faced bullying and got through it.

Some strategies and suggestions from kids’ heroes are compiled in the book, “From Loser to Legend: How 60-Plus Celebrities Survived and Thrived after Bullying.”

The book’s author and therapist Patricia Stah joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share which celebrities are featured in her book and how hearing from some of the world’s biggest celebrities can help bullied kids overcome the trauma.