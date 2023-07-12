Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security hit her; food delivery companies challenge minimum wage … Is This Anything?

Get ready for a lively discussion on current events as we welcome a familiar face to the show. Hammer & Nigel from WIBC, joined us today on “Is This Anything.” They brought us up to speed on some noteworthy news stories making headlines. One of the stories that caught our attention is the unfortunate misunderstanding that resulted in the slapping incident involving pop star Britney Spears. The two provided us with the latest details and shed light on the implications of such incidents in the world of celebrity culture and privacy.

In addition, we discussed the ongoing efforts by food delivery giants DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to challenge New York’s minimum wage regulations for delivery workers. Hammer and Nigel unpacked the complexities of this issue, discussing the impact on gig economy workers and the broader implications for labor laws and worker protections. Join us as we engage in a thought-provoking conversation about these current events, gaining insights and perspectives from Hammer and Nigel’s expertise and knowledge of the topics at hand. What do you think? Is This Anything?