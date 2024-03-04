Camera captures horses running down the highway; Weekend Box Office news

In Cleveland, an extraordinary scene unfolded on Interstate 90 as two runaway horses galloped down the busy thoroughfare.

Captured on video by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the footage showed the majestic animals navigating through traffic, causing quite a stir among commuters.

Cleveland Police later revealed that the horses were part of their mounted unit and had somehow managed to escape their stables.

Despite their brief taste of freedom, the horses were apprehended and safely returned to their paddock.

Meanwhile, in the realm of cinema, the box office witnessed a flurry of activity with the release of several highly anticipated films.

“Madame Web” secured the fifth spot with a respectable three-point-two million dollars, while “Ordinary Angels” slipped to fourth place with three-point-eight-five million dollars in earnings.

The third spot was claimed by the final two episodes of season four of “The Chosen,” raking in three-point-nine million dollars.

Although “Bob Marley: One Love” relinquished its top position, it still managed to secure second place with a solid seven-point-four million dollars, bringing its domestic total to an impressive 83 million dollars.

However, the undeniable star of the weekend was “Dune: Part Two,” which dominated the box office with a staggering debut of 81-and-a-half million dollars, firmly establishing itself as the biggest opening of the year thus far.