Catch The Record Company live at The Vogue on October 25

Grammy Award-nominated trio, The Record Company, is scheduled to perform in Indianapolis on October 25 at The Vogue. This appearance coincides with their latest release, “The Fourth Album,” which debuted on September 15, under Round Hill Records.

The band, comprised of Chris Vos (guitar, lead vocals, harmonica), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, backing vocals), showcases a unique dynamic during their musical performances. Their collaboration resembles a seamless and harmonious conversation, akin to the interaction of close siblings. This collaborative synergy becomes evident through their bluesy guitar leads, precise drum rhythms, solid basslines, and vividly evocative lyrics.

The trio’s musical connection is so intuitive that it feels as if they share a telepathic link, although, in reality, their bond is grounded in a deep musical kinship. This strong connection allows them to produce a sound that resonates with authenticity and deep musical understanding.

The Record Company’s upcoming performance at The Vogue promises an evening of music that reflects not only their individual talents but also the collective chemistry that sets them apart in the music industry.