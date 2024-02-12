Chase Freedom presents ‘NBPA Brotherhood Deli’

Brent Reinhard, the General Manager of Chase Freedom, is preparing for an exciting collaboration with the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association).

Together, they’re set to unveil the Brotherhood Deli, a three-day pop-up shop that draws inspiration from the charm of classic bodegas and delis.

This unique event promises an immersive experience for fans, featuring daily happy hours, DJ sets, and meet-and-greets with surprise players who are sure to delight attendees.

Adding to the excitement, the Brotherhood Deli will showcase apparel and accessories from NBPA member brands, along with exclusive merchandise tailored specifically for this special occasion.

Reinhard and his team are ready to deliver an unforgettable weekend that celebrates the spirit of basketball and community.