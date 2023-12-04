Search
Choir’s ‘Festival of Carols’ brings holiday cheer

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Prepare to be serenaded by the enchanting voices of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir as they grace our stage with Artistic Director Eric Stark leading the way.

Joining him are 8 Christmas Carolers, ready to fill the airwaves with the joyous melodies of the season.

Together, they’ll share the magic of this year’s Festival of Carols, a cherished holiday tradition that promises to uplift your spirits.

For more details about this event, visit the Festival of Carols page on the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s official website at indychoir.org.

Don’t miss this opportunity to revel in the beauty of holiday music and celebrate the festive season with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir.

