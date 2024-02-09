Colt’s Freeney makes Hall of Fame; SNL’s Colin Jost to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Colin Jost, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” is set to take the stage as the host of this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Scheduled for April 27th, the event serves as an annual fundraiser for journalism scholarships and is a notable gathering of journalists, celebrities, lawmakers, and often the President of the United States.

Jost, who has been part of SNL since 2005 and co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Michael Che since 2014, follows in the footsteps of various SNL performers and alums who have hosted the dinner in previous years, including last year’s host, comedian Roy Wood, Jr.

In another headline, former Colts player Dwight Freeney received the exciting news that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came as part of the festivities leading up to this weekend’s highly anticipated game in Las Vegas. Freeney’s exceptional pass-rushing skills played a pivotal role in the Colts’ journey to two Super Bowls, resulting in one Lombardi Trophy victory.

With seven Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections, and impressive sack numbers, Freeney’s induction is a well-deserved honor, celebrated by longtime teammate Peyton Manning and football fans alike.