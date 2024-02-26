Comedian Brad Williams talks upcoming work

Comedian Brad Williams dubbed “Prozac with a head” by the late Robin Williams, joined us to discuss his latest tour, aptly named TOUR ’24, at the Egyptian Room on March 21st.

With a bio that speaks volumes about his comedic prowess, fans can expect an evening filled with laughter and entertainment.

Last month marked the release of his latest stand-up special, “Brad Williams: Starfish,” showcasing his unique brand of humor.

Adding to his impressive resume, Williams recently made history as the first comedian to headline and sell out Cirque du Soleil’s newest show, “Mad Apple,” at the New York New York Hotel in Las Vegas.

Witnessing Brad’s performances firsthand leaves no doubt as to why he has solidified his place as one of the most sought-after comedians in the industry today.