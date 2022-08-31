All Indiana

Comedy Central’s new movie ‘Out Of Office’ set to premiere Monday, stars several well-known comedians

“Out of Office,” the highly anticipated comedy film from the executive producers of “The Office” (Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein), is set to premiere on Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central.

“Out of Office” is an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman (Milana Vayntrub) who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss (Ken Jeong) navigate his fast-failing marriage.

The film is starring Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, Oscar Nuñez, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Tony Rodriguez, Emily Pendergast, Chris Gethard, Christopher Smith, Elaine Carroll, Carmen Flood, Jean St. James, Rebecca Lee, Janine Poreba, Monte Markham, Ryan Radis and Shantira Jackson.

Paul Lieberstein, the film’s writer and director, and Oscar Nunez, one of the film’s stars, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana.” to share what you can expect from the movie.