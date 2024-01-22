Country music enthusiasts, get ready for Hoosier Country Jam

Sam Alex, the founder of Camp Broadcast and the host of the CMA & ACM-nominated nationally syndicated radio program, “The Sam Alex Show,” is set to serve as the emcee for this year’s Hoosier Country Jam in Bloomington on April 15. Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase through the website BuskirkBhumley.com.

Hoosier Country Jam is a remarkable country music concert held annually in Bloomington, Indiana, boasting an impressive lineup of talented musicians. The event’s inception in 2020 aimed to support Camp Broadcast student scholarships, and it is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience in 2024.

The upcoming show promises an intimate and distinctive acoustic performance that will resonate with country music enthusiasts throughout Indiana. Notably, this event welcomes attendees of all ages.

Sam Alex, with his extensive experience in the entertainment industry, is well-suited to guide audiences through the musical journey that Hoosier Country Jam offers. As the host of “The Sam Alex Show” and the driving force behind Camp Broadcast, he brings his passion for music and education to this event, creating an atmosphere that celebrates the power of music while supporting a noble cause.

For those who appreciate the melodies and storytelling that define country music, Hoosier Country Jam on April 15 in Bloomington presents an opportunity to enjoy a night of exceptional performances within an intimate setting. With tickets already available, country music enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spots for what promises to be a memorable evening of music and camaraderie.

To purchase tickets and find more information about the event, please visit BuskrikBhumley.com.