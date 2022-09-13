All Indiana

Couple follows dreams to a life, business in Tuscany

They worked hard in their careers, raised a family, and then, just decided to escape the rat race.

Linda and George Meyers took a leap of faith, left their jobs, left the U-S and moved to Tuscany.

Using their savings, they founded “Cook In Tuscany,” a cooking school that hosts week-long culinary vacations in the Italian countryside. And they’re booked up two years in advance!

Linda and George joined us on “All Indiana” all the way from Central Italy in Tuscany to tell us how they achieved their dream.

