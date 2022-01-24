All Indiana

Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off, supports Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund

If you’re looking to dine well on a discount, Devour Indy Winterfest is officially underway.

For the next couple of weeks, more than 100 restaurants will be giving special deals on some fan favorites.

One special thing about this campaign is that it supports the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund.

It’s dedicated to helping restaurants and employees that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Randall Newsome of “All Indiana” stopped by one of Indy’s most popular spots, Harry and Izzy’s.

If you’re not already hungry, just wait until you see what’s on the menu. Watch the videos above and below to see what they’re serving up.

For more information visit, devourindy.com.