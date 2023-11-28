Dolly Parton’s album makes #1 and Carolina Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich

Dolly Parton’s latest release, “Rockstar,” is making waves in the music industry as it secures the coveted #1 position on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the music icon’s career, as it’s the first time in its 32-year history that her album has topped this chart.

Dolly Parton, a hit-maker for decades, continues to captivate audiences with her timeless talent.

Notably, “Rockstar” is not only conquering the Top Album Sales Chart but is also making its mark on the Billboard 200, debuting at an impressive #3 – the highest ranking Parton has ever achieved on that chart.

IS THIS ANYTHING…?

In other news, the Carolina Panthers have made a significant decision by parting ways with head coach Frank Reich.

The move comes on the heels of a frustrating season, culminating in an NFL-worst 1-10 record, including a 0-6 record on the road.

This marks the second consecutive season that Reich has been fired from an NFL head coaching position, following his dismissal from the Indianapolis Colts last year.

The decision was not made lightly, and Reich expressed his disappointment in not meeting the team’s goals, emphasizing his concern for the players, coaches, and fans who have supported the Panthers during this challenging period.

