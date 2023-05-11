Dollywood’s longest ride ever set to debut

Calling all thrill-seekers and roller coaster enthusiasts!

Dollywood, the renowned amusement park, has just unveiled its newest and most epic roller coaster yet, and the press is invited to experience it firsthand.

Join Cody Adams as he takes on an exhilarating one-on-one interview with none other than Elizabeth Ringas, the esteemed President of American Coaster Enthusiasts, the largest roller coaster club in the world.

As they strap themselves in and prepare for an adrenaline-fueled adventure, Elizabeth will share her expert insights while riding the Big Bear Mountain Rollercoaster.

Get ready to witness the exhilaration and hear the behind-the-scenes stories of this groundbreaking coaster from the perspective of a true coaster connoisseur. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride and an unforgettable interview!