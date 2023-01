All Indiana

Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight.

They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry.

If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”

Hogan is the world’s leading high-performance socio-psychologist, and he joined “All Indiana” live from Ireland.