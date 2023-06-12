Elder Abuse Awareness Day

In preparation for Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, June 15. the esteemed guest Erika Oliphant, Monroe County Prosecutor, graces the studio with her expertise and passion to shed light on this critical issue.

Oliphant engages in a thought-provoking discussion, sharing insights on the prevalence of elder abuse, its devastating impact, and the urgency to combat it as a united community. With her wealth of knowledge, she provides valuable guidance on how Hoosiers can play an active role in preventing and addressing elder abuse.

Furthermore, Oliphant highlights the importance of reporting any witnessed instances of this crime, ensuring that the vulnerable members of society receive the protection they deserve.

By bringing attention to this crucial topic, Oliphant’s visit acts as a catalyst for change, inspiring individuals to be vigilant, compassionate, and proactive in safeguarding the rights and well-being of our elderly population.