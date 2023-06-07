Encouraging creativity to boost learning

We are thrilled to announce that Trease Sears, the esteemed Executive Director and Founder of World Changers School of the Arts, Inc., joined us in the studio on Wednesday’s All Indiana!

With her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the arts, Trease Sears shed light on the remarkable work of the organization and the exciting re-launch of the performance arts middle school in Indianapolis this fall.

World Changers School of the Arts, Inc. is a renowned educational institution dedicated to nurturing the artistic talents of young individuals. Through a comprehensive curriculum that combines academic excellence with a strong focus on performing arts, the organization aims to empower students and help them develop into well-rounded individuals. Their mission is to cultivate a love for the arts, foster creativity, and instill values of discipline and dedication among the students.

The upcoming re-launch of the performance arts middle school in Indianapolis marks a significant milestone for World Changers School of the Arts, Inc. This reinvigorated institution will once again serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young artists in the community. With a faculty composed of experienced professionals from various artistic disciplines, students will have access to top-notch training and mentorship in fields such as dance, music, theater, and visual arts.

By inviting Trease Sears to the studio, we aimed to shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of World Changers School of the Arts, Inc. to the local arts and education landscape. Watch the full interview above to learn more about the organization’s mission, values, and the positive impact it has on the lives of its students.

For those interested in delving deeper into the world of World Changers School of the Arts, Inc., additional information can be found on their website, www.WCSArts.org.

It is through initiatives like these that we can foster a nurturing environment for young artists to thrive and cultivate a future generation of creative changemakers.