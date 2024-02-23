Exploring the legacy of historically Black college bands

Derek Webber, Executive Director of the National Battle of the Bands, is proud to announce a special tribute for Black History Month this February.

Titled “The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands,” this upcoming film serves as a homage to the rich heritage and enduring impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ marching bands.

Featuring performances from eight prestigious bands set to participate in the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, the documentary promises to spotlight the extraordinary talent, unwavering commitment, and infectious spirit embodied by these remarkable bands and their students.

Scheduled to air in Indianapolis, IN on Sunday, February 25th, at 4 p.m. on WISH – CW and at 6 p.m. on WNDY EST, the film promises to captivate audiences with its celebration of cultural legacy and musical excellence.