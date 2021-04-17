All Indiana

Faith in Indiana leaders call for gun laws to change in light on FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Revelation Church on Friday served as a space for faith leaders in Indianapolis to have a conversation about what should be next after a shooter fatally shot eight people and himself at a FedEx facility on Thursday night.

Faith in Indiana challenges lawmakers on all levels to change gun laws to prevent future tragedies.

Members of the group, all from the Indianapolis area, spoke Friday with News 8 about how to move forward and protect Indiana citizens: Richard Reynolds, Kenneth Sullivan Jr. and Jerry Davis, all pastors, and Leah Gunning Francis, the vice president for academic affairs and the dean of the faculty at Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.

