Filmmaker creates short film using WWII Love letters between two men

In a love story based on the largest collection of LGBTQ love letters to have survived World War II, “The Letter Men” was created using the actual love letters written by Gilbert Bradley to Gordon Bowsher from 1938 – to 1941. Director Andrew Vallentine has rescued those letters from obscurity with this film, and he joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss what you can expect from the short film which is being placed up for award consideration and will be available for streaming next year on Vimeo.