Florida Python Challenge encourages people to remove Burmese pythons, protect Florida Everglades

Professional Python Hunter Amy Siewe is on a mission to rid the Florida Everglades of Burmese pythons.

These apex predators are invasive species that have eaten nearly 98 percent of the mammals in parts of the Everglades.

Siewe joined us live on “All Indiana” Monday to discuss her unusual career and the upcoming Florida Python Challenge which is happening on August 5 – 14 in a conservation effort to protect the Everglades.

