All Indiana

Former Colts Linebacker to open new boxing gym, fitness center

A new boxing and fitness gym is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, and it’s owned by someone with a name you may recognize.

Big Walk Boxing is owned by Tony Walker, former Colts linebacker, George Blades, profession boxer, is also involved.

The idea is to help you achieve your fitness goals while also havinh some fun while you’re at it.

Walkers joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share how this new business venture came about.