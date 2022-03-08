All Indiana

Gangstagrass band performs ‘Nickel and Dime Blues’ ahead of tonight’s HI-FI Indy show

by: Tierra Carpenter
Today’s “All Indiana” music guests, Gangstagrass, combine great American traditions of Bluegrass and Hip-Hop to create a whole new musical genre.

Their latest album, “No Time for Enemies” climbed to number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts. They distill their sound into songs that will have everyone up and dancing.

You may recognize them fresh off the 16th season of “America’s Got Talent.”

They joined us to perform their song “Nikel & Dime Blues” ahead of their 8 pm show at the HI-FI in Indy.

