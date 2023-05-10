Genesis Theatre Company: ‘Simply, Ella’ musical tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

Sherri Brown-Webster, Executive Director of the Genesis Theatre Company, joined us to discuss their upcoming show titled “Simply, Ella” – The Ella Fitzgerald Story.

The Genesis Theatre is a grassroots theatrical and performing arts group that was founded in Indianapolis.

“Simply, Ella” is a family-friendly show that tells the story of the iconic jazz singer, Ella Fitzgerald.

The show will debut at Footlite Musicals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and will run through May 27th.

The Genesis Theatre Company has a reputation for putting on high-quality productions that showcase the talents of local actors and performers.

Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about the production, as well as the mission of the Genesis Theatre Company to support the growth of the performing arts community in Indianapolis.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by clicking the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/simply-ella-tickets-571352038327